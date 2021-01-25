POLICE officers and council community workers partnered up to investigate possible breaches of coronavirus regulations over the weekend.
Officers from one of Essex Police’s community policing teams conducted patrols in Clacton alongside Tendring Council Community Ambassadors.
They attended incidents reported to them by members of the public who had raised concerns to the authorities in relation to people breaking Covid-19 restrictions.
Essex Police Tendring has now praised residents for continuing to flag potential illegalities with the force and Tendring Council.
A spokesman said: “Regardless of the weather, engagement and enforcement is not just a fair-weather exercise.
“Thank you to all those in our community who continue to do the right thing and follow government regulations and advice.
“Your efforts do make a difference and allow us to do what we do best - helping people, keeping them safe and catching criminals.”
