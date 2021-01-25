CAMPAIGNERS are calling for the Government to treat nurseries in the same way as schools for the safety of children and staff as lockdown continues.

The north east Essex district of the National Education Union (NUE) says keeping nurseries fully open to all children is "incompatible with making lockdown down".

With all other education establishments currently closed to most students, except the children of key workers or those listed as vulnerable, union members believe nurseries should likewise only be admitting children in these categories.

The local group says the safety of the children and all nursery staff is being compromised, particularly given the close nature of contact with this very young age group.

This position is also supported by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) who agrees keeping nurseries open is unsafe.

Jean Quinn, the local NEU press officer, said: “The key issue is funding because nurseries lose funding if a child is unable to attend, therefore we have seen some nurseries begging parents to send in their children because they cannot afford the financial blow.

"Furthermore, the Government has consistently underfunded nurseries for many years so that with the added burden of Covid-19 safety costs the nursery section is particularly hard hit.

"We are calling for the Government to reduce the numbers of children attending, give extra emergency funding to nurseries and to furlough parents so that they can care for their children at home.”