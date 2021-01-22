A WEATHER warning has been issued for snow and ice across Essex.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for across the county, with snow set to fall tonight and into the weekend.
The warning is in place from 4pm today, until 10.30am on Saturday morning, and comes as Storm Christoph swept across the UK this week.
Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding across parts of Northern England, notably in the Greater Manchester area.
The yellow weather warning covers most of the UK, excluding parts of the east coast.
A spokesman from the Met Office, said: "There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.
"Some roads and railways will likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services."
