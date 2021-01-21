THE health secretary has revealed 80,000 people in south and mid Essex have now been given their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Matt Hancock made the revelation when speaking in Parliament virtually to Southend West MP, Sir David Amess.

Sir David had urged Mr Hancock to ensure his constituency is not overlooked during the rollout of the jab.

Addressing the Health Secretary, Sir David said: "Would he reassure me that Southend will receive its fair share of vaccines, that the most vulnerable groups will be vaccinated by the middle of February, and finally that people in their 80s and 90s are not asked to travel long distances to a hub in Wickford?"

Mr Hancock insisted it was the Government's 'goal' to ensure everyone in the UK had equal access to the vaccine.

He added: "80,000 people have now been vaccinated in mid and South Essex in his area.

"We have made a whole load of progress, but there’s much more to do to make sure that the vaccine is there – and fairly – for everyone."

Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals are all now administering the Covid vaccine.

There are also 24 other vaccination sites set up across south and mid Essex.

