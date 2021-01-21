HUNDREDS of patients have waited a year for routine treatment at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.

The number of patients left waiting 52 weeks, or more, for routine treatment at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust (ESNEFT) in November rocketed to a record high for the month, figures reveal.

Patients referred for non-urgent elective care should start treatment within 18 weeks, under NHS guidelines.

But NHS figures revealed 1,673 patients listed for elective operations or treatment at the trust at the end of November had been waiting for at least 52 weeks.

This was the highest figure for the month for the trust since comparable records began a decade ago.

In contrast, by the end of November the previous year, just four patients had faced such long delays.

Professor Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, said the figures show the “calamitous impact” of Covid-19 on operation waiting times.

“A huge, hidden waiting list is building up under lockdown,” he added.

“When we eventually emerge from this crisis, we will need sustained investment to treat all those who have been waiting patiently for treatment.”

It has also been revealed that 33 people have died at the trust in one of the highest daily increases in the number of Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Another grim milestone has also been passed at ESNEFT as of Tuesday with a total of 801 Covid patients having now died at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.

The trust had 53,845 people were waiting to start hospital treatment at the end of November – a 4 per cent drop from the end of October.

Nationally, the number of people waiting a year or more hit 192,200 - the highest figure since 2008 and up from just 1,400 in November 2019.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the figures were a stark reminder of the “exceptionally tough challenge” facing the health service.

ESNEFT was unable to respond before the Gazette went to print yesterday.