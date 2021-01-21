A FUMING councillor has branded the lack of desire to properly repair a road as “disgusting and dangerous” for drivers and residents.

Resurfacing works were carried out in Highfield Avenue, in Dovercourt, just over a year ago but cracks started to appear and resulted in the road becoming uneven.

Since then, angered residents and passionate campaigners have consistently called for the road to be completely resurfaced by Essex Highways.

Ivan Henderson, Essex county councillor for Harwich, is also desperate to see the road properly repaired, but is concerned it will not happen for a number of months.

“I have asked the council to look at this again and again because it has got worse and is really bad,” he said.

“What is perhaps more shocking, which I cannot believe, is it will not be permanently repaired until May, apparently because of the types of material they use.

“So, residents and vehicle users have to put up with this poor state of road, even though it is a danger for drivers.”

According to Mr Henderson, a section of bypass between Parkeston and the Ramsey roundabout was repaired over the busy Christmas period.

He has now furiously questioned Essex Highways over why the work in Highfield Avenue has not been able to be carried out much sooner.

“How come Highways England can sort the bypass out during the month of December, but this road has to wait an unacceptable six months?

“The road has definitely deteriorated, mainly as a result of the increased number of lorries which were diverted to access the port whilst the bypass was being resurfaced.

“It is not acceptable, and the quality and maintenance is just disgusting, and it should be sorted much earlier.”

An Essex Highways spokeswoman has now reassured Mr Henderson that work on the road will be undertaken as soon as possible.

They said: “To keep Highfield Avenue safe ahead of resurfacing, we carried out nearly 450m2 of patching in December to fix potholes and prevent further deterioration.

We will be trimming trees on February 24, ready for planned resurfacing in the new financial year, from April 1.

"Precise programmes of work are still being booked as the implications of Covid-safe working become clear.

"We will carry out the work on Highfield Avenue as soon as we practically can.”