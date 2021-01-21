THE installation of a zebra crossing near a primary school has finally been given the green light, much to the delight of a dedicated councillor.

Campaigners have been calling for a crossing to be put in place in Parkeston Road, Dovercourt, in a bid to slow down speeding drivers for nearly two years.

Ivan Henderson, county councillor for Harwich, has spearheaded the campaign ever since parents of pupils at Spring Meadow Primary School raised concerns.

They had grown increasingly worried about the safety of their children and the dangers posed by crossing the road due to speeding traffic.

The issues were raised with Essex Highways last year which carried out a feasibility study to look at how and where to put in the crossing.

Following a public consultation, the crossing, which will give pedestrians greater visibility, has now been given the go-ahead and could be put in place by April.

Mr Henderson, who is delighted by the victory, said: “It is really good news and hopefully everyone will be pleased with the result because this area has been a worry.

“It has been a lot of work and lobbying, but hopefully now those worries will go away, and the children and residents will be able to cross that part of the road safely.”

Despite being pleased with the long-awaited ruling, Mr Henderson is now urging council bosses not to delay the installation of the zebra crossing.

He added: “It is looking like the crossing will not be installed until the beginning of April, so I have been having discussions and have asked for it to be brought forward.

“Now, while the children are not using it and the school is closed because of the lockdown, is the best time to do it.”

A spokesman for Essex County Council said work could start in two months, but other factors could delay the process.

They said: “Work is planned for late March.

"However, this timetable is subject to a final sign off by the Essex County Council cabinet member, due to some objections which have been received by local residents which must be given due attention.

“Work would then start, subject to weather and any effect on Essex Highways operations by the ongoing Covid-19 Lockdown.”