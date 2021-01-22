A CARE home boss has said it is an “honour” to see some of his elderly residents be the first in the region to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, health workers visited the Edensor Care Centre, in Orwell Road, Clacton, where they injected vulnerable, but always upbeat, residents with their first dose of the essential AstraZeneca vaccine.

The jabs will now be rolled out across all of the home’s dedicated staff members who have been working tirelessly throughout the uncertainty of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

David McGuire, chief executive of the charity Diagrama Foundation, which operates the Clacton care centre, has also now received the vaccine.

He said he was thrilled that his residents now had a degree of protection.

“It was an honour for Edensor to be chosen as one of the first care homes in the region to receive the vaccine,” he added.

“The lockdown has been challenging for our residents and their families, especially with the restrictions of visiting.

“So, we very much welcome this first step towards getting back to normality and reuniting our residents with their families with face to face visits again - hopefully at some point in the not too distant future.”