A FUNDRAISING page set up to support the family of a late firefighter has generated thousands of pounds.
Aston Everett, of Little Oakley, tragically died after suffering a brain aneurysm while working for the Urban Search and Rescue crew.
The 54-year-old, who had worked for the Essex Fire and Rescue Service for 16 years, served Clacton and Dovercourt’s fire stations among others.
Aston’s friend and colleague, watch manager Ben Turner, launched a fundraising campaign to support Aston’s family and more than £14,000 has already been donated.
Mr Turner said: “Thank you to every single person who has helped us come this far, this will make such a big difference.
“Aston's family have been amazed by everyone's kind words and generosity. Please keep up the good work."
To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportingastoneverettsfamily