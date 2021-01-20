NEARLY 200 student nurses have been welcomed at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust before they begin work placements in March.

The student nurses are one of the largest ever number from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) to be starting at the trust.

Students will be based at Basildon Hospital, Southend Hospital, Broomfield Hospital and within the community.

The students started their studies at ARU in September last year.

Liz Summers, professional and commissioned education lead at Basildon Hospital, said: “The increase in numbers is partly due to a national campaign to help encourage people to study to become a nurse, so it’s wonderful to see so many joining us this year.

“These students are training to be our nurses of the future, and at induction we reassure them we are here to support them throughout their studies and will be looking to recruit many of them in the final year of their degree.”

When they start placements at the end of March, the students will be working alongside nursing staff from a variety of paediatric and adult care teams across the trust.