Heavy rain is expected to see flooding to homes and businesses - weather experts are warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for most of the country including south Essex - for tomorrow and Thursday.

The experts also say bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer and some interruption to power supplies and other services is also likely.

It comes after most of Essex suffered flooding in the deluge last Friday with homes, business and roads affected.

Flooding at the Markas Hall fishing lake, Rochford last week

A Met Office spokesman said: “Occasional heavy rain is expected to affect the region from Wednesday onwards into early Thursday as Storm Christoph affects the UK. The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely to be across the higher ground in the southwest.

“20-30 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the warning area with areas of 40-50 mm most likely in southwest England and along the south coast towards.

“75-100 mm is also likely over the moors in the southwest. Some stronger winds may also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across higher and more exposed routes.”