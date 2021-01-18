Tributes have been paid to an Essex Police officer who has died after a battle with Covid-19.

The force's marine unit confirmed the news via Twitter.

The Tweet said Special Constable Toby Speller had passed away after contracting the virus.

Mr Speller had worked with the force's marine unit and was described as a "dedicated, professional officer" who had dedicated 16 years to the force.

The message said: "We are devastated to say we lost one of our Marine Officers to Covid 19 on Saturday.

"Rest well Toby, we will take it from here.

"Our thoughts& prayers are with his family.

"Please everyone adhere to government regulations to help save lives.

"This virus has no respect for age & health."

In a statement Essex Police said: "It was with great sadness we learned of the death of Special Constable Toby Speller, who passed away on 17Jan.

"Toby has always been a dedicated, professional officer, who volunteered to serve his community for more than 16yrs.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends & colleagues."

Chief Constable BJ Harrington described him as a "inspiration to many."