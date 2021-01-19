A GROUP of very lucky neighbours are now celebrating after winning money in a prize draw all thanks to where they live.
Six homeowners living in The Amberley Close, Wivenhoe, have netted an impressive £1,000 each after entering the People’s Postcode Lottery.
They scooped the financial windfall on Saturday after their CO7 9RB postcode was ruled to be the competition’s Daily Prize winner.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson, who sent his well-wishes to the winners, said: “A big congratulations to all those who picked up a prize in Wivenhoe.
“I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.”
On this occasion the draw was carried out on behalf of the Postcode Green Trust, which will now receive a percentage of the funds raised from ticket sales.
For more information on the People’s Postcode Lottery visit postcodelottery.co.uk.