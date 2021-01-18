A woman has been issued a £200 fine for refusing to self isolate after testing positive for Covid.
The woman, from Braintree was issued a fixed penalty ticket for not staying home.
She tested positive for Covid and decided not to self-isolate and went out at least twice.
Government guidelines mean anyone who develops symptoms of Covid-19 or who tests positive should stay home and self-isolate immediately for ten days.
Police have also issued a fine to a women who drove a 120-mile round trip from Colchester to Norwich to deliver a present.
>>Read more here.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment