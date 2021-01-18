STAFF from more than 100 organisations in north Essex are being administered coronavirus vaccinations.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust gave out more Covid-19 vaccines on Saturday and Sunday than it ever has before during its 'Big Vaccination Weekend'.

Vaccine - a patients getting their vaccine at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital. Pictures: ESNFT

A spokesman for the trust said staff are vaccinating health and social care staff, its staff and staff from more than 130 local organisations.

A tweet from the trust said: "Thanks to all our staff and volunteers working on our Covid-19 vaccine programme."

Dovercourt's vaccination centre based at the Fryatt Hospital, in Main Road, started giving the jab to patients at the weekend.

Constable Medical Practice, in East Bergholt, also vaccinated patients on Saturday and Sunday.

A statement from the practice said: "As many of you might be aware, we have been vaccinating patients against Covid using the Pfizer vaccine before they expire within 3.5 days of delivery."

The surgery thanked its volunteers who, despite helping during harsh weather conditions, have worked "incredibly hard" to support the vaccine rollout.

"Without them this programme would not have been possible and we would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all their selfless work and dedication," it added.

The update comes as Colchester's infection rate has dropped by more than a quarter in the space of a week, with rates dropping across all of north and mid Essex.

The infection rate in the borough now sits at 631.7 cases per 100,000 people.

