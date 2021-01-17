POLICE officers have confirmed they are investigating a 'serious incident' in Colchester but will not be issuing an official statement at this time.
Speculation is continuing to mount after a crime scene cordon was put in place at a property in Laing Road earlier today.
Residents have reported seeing hordes of police officers going door-to-door and meticulously searching bins and drains.
<<<Police cordon put in place in Colchester>>>
Forensic officers have also been spotted entering a home and a crime scene cordon is in place.
After being approached by the Gazette, Essex Police confirmed officers were investigating a 'serious incident' at the property.
They also said, however, they would not yet be issuing an official statement.