LIVE BLOG: Crime scene cordon put in place in Colchester
- SPECULATION is mounting in Colchester after a crime scene cordon was put in place and forensic officers were seen entering a home.
-
- Eyewitnesses claim police officers have been searching bins and drains and speaking to residents in Laing Road since roughly 4am today.
-
- One local reported seeing scene of crime officers and as many as eight police cars in the area.
-
- Stay with us for updates.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment