LIVE BLOG: Crime scene cordon put in place in Colchester

Chelmsford Weekly News

By George King

    SPECULATION is mounting in Colchester after a crime scene cordon was put in place and forensic officers were seen entering a home.
  • Eyewitnesses claim police officers have been searching bins and drains and speaking to residents in Laing Road since roughly 4am today.
  • One local reported seeing scene of crime officers and as many as eight police cars in the area.
  • Stay with us for updates.