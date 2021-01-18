THE heartbroken family of a man who was tragically killed on a motorway are appealing to the generosity of the community to help them fund his funeral.

Steve Miller, 52, lived in Laburnum Crescent, Kirby Cross, but worked as a heavy goods vehicle driver so would frequently travel throughout the country.

On December 11, the father-of-one was involved in a fatal crash in the overtaking lane of the M1 motorway near Leicester Forest East and died at the scene.

The busy road was subsequently shut for ten hours and police officers launched an investigation – which remains ongoing - to establish exactly what happened.

Michelle Corton, also of Kirby Cross, was in a relationship with Mr Miller for five years and they had a son together named Aaron Miller, who is now 19 years of age.

She said: “One of Steve’s fellow drivers had managed to contact Aaron and said there has been an accident.

“Local police then knocked on the front door at 2am to tell us the news. Two weeks before Christmas it was sheer shock and felt like a bad dream.

“Aaron spoke to him most days and every weekend they would be together; they were so close, and Steve took him on a driving lesson the weekend before his death.”

According to Michelle, 53, Mr Miller’s inquest is yet to be carried out, so her and their grieving son are still waiting for him to be returned home.

Due to the nature of the incident which led to his death her former partner’s financial assets are also said to have been frozen until the investigation is concluded.

Both Michelle and Aaron, whose dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 11 years ago, have therefore applied for funeral funding to the cover costs.

But their application has been unsuccessful, so they are now desperately trying to raise £5,000 so they can bring Mr Miller home and give him the send-off he deserves.

Michelle added: “Our 19-year-old son is dealing with the emotional and financial cost of his beloved father’s funeral and he is devastated.

“I am trying to support him, but I have been told because his dad and I only lived together for five years I am not entitled to any funding.

“We had a good relationship for our son, and we both moved close together in the same area so he could go between us.

“As Aaron is the only next of kin, any donations would be gratefully received.”

To donate to Steve Miller’s funeral and memorial fund visit gofundme.com/funeral-and-memorial-fund-steve-miller.

Any donations received after the target amount is achieved will be sent to The MS Society, which Mr Miller supported.