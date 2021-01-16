AN investigation has been launched into a disturbance which occurred on New Year's Day in Braintree.
According to Essex Police a man and a woman were involved in a disturbance in Boars Tye Road, Silver End, between 8pm and 9pm on January 1.
The force is now looking into the incident with the hope of establishing exactly what happened and why.
Officers would like to speak with anyone who may have information or dash cam footage which may show the pictured vehicle which was parked in Boars Tye Road.
To contact Essex Police, call 101 and quoting reference number 42/6638/21 or submit an online report by visiting essex.police.uk.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment