AN Essex police officer has been dismissed with immediate effect after he was found to have committed data breaches.

Two counts of gross misconduct were proven against PC Laurence Turton after a four-day virtual misconduct hearing, which began on Monday January 11.

Chairman Andrew Hearn led the hearing, at which it was heard PC Turton had obtained third-party information through misleading means.

Irresponsibly, he had then subsequently disclosed that information with another source, which he was unauthorised to do.

Turton was also found to have disclosed third-party information in contravention of policy and procedure.

The misconduct hearing ultimately found that he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to duties and responsibilities, confidentiality, and discreditable conduct.

One of the two counts was also found to have breached the standard of honesty and integrity.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “This is not the behaviour we expect of our officers. We need the public, and our partners, to know that information provided to us will be handled in a responsible and sensitive manner. This was not the case here.

“We work hard to build and maintain the trust and confidence of those across Essex – in terms of protecting them or in working alongside them – and we need to ensure that we keep these and work hard to address anything which may undermine that.”