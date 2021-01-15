A MAN from Leigh has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a cocaine importation allegedly orchestrated via an encrypted messaging platform.
The 28-year-old was detained by NCA officers this morning at Heathrow Airport, as he arrived into the UK on a flight from Germany.
Two properties in Kent and Essex, including the man’s home address in Leigh-on-Sea, have been searched.
The man is now being questioned by investigators, who are looking into allegations around the importation of Class A drugs into the UK in spring last year.
The investigation was launched after analysis of messages shared on Encrochat, the encrypted messaging platform taken down last year as part of Operation Venetic.
NCA branch commander Peter Stevens said:
“Class A drugs are associated with violence and exploitation and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt their supply. Our investigation continues.”
