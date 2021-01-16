AS the coronavirus pandemic continues to run riot across the country, parents will understandably be concerned about their young children catching the virus.

While the virus does sometimes appear to be less frequently seen and serious in children, catching Covid can have a long term on the human body.

Therefore it is paramount parents be able to catch the virus as soon as possible and seek treatment.

Parents are warmed to look out for a number of symptoms which could be a sign of infection.

The current recognised symptoms in children listed by the NHS are -

A high temperature

A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot, for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

A loss or change to sense of smell or taste – this means they cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

However, some researchers say diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal cramps can also be a sign of the virus in children.

For Basildon mum, Myer Rudelhoff, the fear so seeing your young child infected became reality.

She spent three days in Basildon hospital with her five-month-old son, George,due to the virus.

She is also warning parents of a potential new symptom after George's skin went patchy and he was unwell with a fever.

Mrs Rudelhoff presumed her son didn’t have Covid as he didn’t have a cough, although he developed a mild one a few days later while at the hospital.

George is now home with his family recovering from the virus and will enjoy lockdown playing with his five-year-old brother.