The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 116,382 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 89,887 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 6,036 cases per 100,000 people.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 14,749.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at
11,746.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased is now 3,316,019.