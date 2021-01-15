Live updates as Boris Johnson holds press conference amid Brazil Covid variant

LIVE BLOG: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid Brazil Covid variant
- Boris Johnson is scheduled to hold a Downing Street coronavirus press conference at 5pm.
- It comes amid concerns about a new Brazilian variant of the virus detected in the UK.
- Mr Johnson will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance.
