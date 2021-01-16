IT can’t be denied – the global pandemic has put a halt on many of the regular activities we enjoy such as outings to the cinema, dining out at a restaurant, or having a chat with some mates down the pub.

So if you are stuck at home, it might as well be in the grandest money can buy.

And if you want to spend big on the perfect house, we have found the most expensive property on the market right now in mid Essex which could do the trick.

Thistle Hall, in Mope Lane, Wickham Bishops, comes in at a whopping £6.25 million.

An aerial view of Thistle Hall

This six-bed detached house sits in more than 25 acres of parkland – that’s the size of 13 football pitches.

Built by Countryside Properties, it’s been cleverly designed with an elegant red brick facade inspired by the Georgian era, while to either side are handsome wings reflecting Victorian additions.

The house boasts spacious reception rooms with comfortable bedroom accommodation, with underfloor heating on both ground and first floors.

Thistle Hall - open kitchen area

Your ultimate lockdown pad of course has an indoor swimming pool so there’s no need to pile on the pounds through lack of exercise.

Thistle Hall - swimming area

The beautifully proportioned drawing room is centred on a Rudloe stone fire surround, and large French doors open on to a paved terrace.

Thistle Hall - living room

A spectacular curved staircase sweeps you upstairs where all five bedrooms are en-suite and enjoy extensive views over the gardens and grounds.

A separate annexe provides a sixth bedroom and would be ideal for a dependent relative.

Thistle Hall - bathroom

Estate agents Strutt and Parker said: “The kitchen/family room has been re-modelled since it was originally conceived and now provides a highly functional and generously proportioned living space with glazed doors opening into the formal gardens and also the sheltered courtyard.

“A paved terrace overlooks the formal gardens which have been carefully landscaped.

Thistle Hall - patio

“Laid mostly to lawn, a principal feature is the charming parterre garden with a central water feature. From here, stone steps lead down to the lower lawns with a timber gazebo, ideal for entertaining and situated next to the raised Koi pond.”

Thistle Hall - pond

There is even an all-year-round synthetic putting green with bunker and tees to 108 yards.

Gates lead from the formal gardens into the parkland, overlooking the lake, which is floodlit and provides a haven for wildlife, including rare breeds of duck.

“Beyond the parkland there are three fields – one left fallow for wildlife – with a modern stable block, and also a mature area of traditional mixed woodland.”

So if you’re looking to throw the bash of the century to celebrate the end of pandemic and have about six million burning a hole in your pocket then this might be a good bet.

Thistle Hall at night

