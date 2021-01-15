Parts of Essex may see disruptions this weekend, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for heavy snow.
A band of rain is expected to turn to snow due to the cold air over east and southeast England.
Snowfall could cause delays and cancellations to rail and air travel as well as problems on the roads.
The warning is in place from 3am to 8pm tomorrow (January 16).
An interactive map on the Met Office website shows the areas likely to be hit hardest by the freezing temperatures.
The yellow warning is in place across the East of England, London, South East England and the East Midlands.
To view the map click here.
