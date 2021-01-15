Parts of Essex may see disruptions this weekend, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for heavy snow.

A band of rain is expected to turn to snow due to the cold air over east and southeast England.

Snowfall could cause delays and cancellations to rail and air travel as well as problems on the roads.

The warning is in place from 3am to 8pm tomorrow (January 16).

An interactive map on the Met Office website shows the areas likely to be hit hardest by the freezing temperatures.

The yellow warning is in place across the East of England, London, South East England and the East Midlands.

To view the map click here.

Read more:

East Anglia and parts of Kent and Sussex look most at risk of seeing snow for longest.

1-3 cm of snow may fall fairly widely over these areas with 5-10 cm possible in places, mostly over parts of East Anglia and any higher ground.

Given recent wet weather and high river levels with rain and snow falling, then melting some flooding impacts are also possible.

The weather is likely to remain unsettled for the next fortnight, with "spells of rain accompanied by strong winds at times".

Although the Met Office has said global atmospheric patterns mean an event similar to the Beast from the East may occur again this year, there are no predictions of further significant snowfall in the coming weeks.