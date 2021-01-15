The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow tomorrow.
The forecast warns the weather could be "disruptive" with rain, snow and high winds likely in the South East.
The temperature will drop to 2C but in parts it will feel like -3C.
According to the forecasters the deluge of snow will arrive at 6am on Saturday and continue for at least three hours.
This burst of snow is expected to precede a snow storm coming at the end of the month where a revival of the famed "Beast from East" weather is feared.
Here's what the Met Office said:
A band of heavy snow may bring disruption as it moves eastwards on Saturday.
There is an increased chance of unsettled conditions, with above average precipitation and with periods where temperatures may be slightly above average also.
Through this period there is a greater than average chance of cold spells across the UK with the associated risk of wintry hazards. There is potential at times for significant snowfall.
Snow is likely to fall to low levels on the leading edge of the rain area before snow levels gradually rise for many from the west.
East Anglia and parts of Kent and Sussex look most at risk of seeing snow for longest.
1-3 cm of snow may fall fairly widely over these areas with 5-10 cm possible in places, mostly over parts of East Anglia and any higher ground.
Given recent wet weather and high river levels with rain and snow falling, then melting some flooding impacts are also possible.
What to expect
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Regions affected by the warning:
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central Bedfordshire
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Luton
- Norfolk
- Peterborough
- Southend-on-Sea
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Buckinghamshire
- East Sussex
- Greater London
- Hampshire
- Kent
- Medway
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Reading
- Slough
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- West Sussex
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
The warning is in place from 3am on Saturday to 8pm.
The weather is likely to remain unsettled for the next fortnight, with "spells of rain accompanied by strong winds at times".
Although the Met Office has said global atmospheric patterns mean an event similar to the Beast from the East may occur again this year, there are no predictions of further significant snowfall in the coming weeks.
Met Office recordings showed 11cm of snow falling in Strathallan, Scotland, yesterday, while parts of Northumberland saw 10cm of the white stuff.
Albemarle in West Yorks., recorded 9cm, although the figures off record could be much higher.
