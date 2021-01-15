The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow tomorrow.

The forecast warns the weather could be "disruptive" with rain, snow and high winds likely in the South East.

The temperature will drop to 2C but in parts it will feel like -3C.

According to the forecasters the deluge of snow will arrive at 6am on Saturday and continue for at least three hours.

This burst of snow is expected to precede a snow storm coming at the end of the month where a revival of the famed "Beast from East" weather is feared.

Here's what the Met Office said:

A band of heavy snow may bring disruption as it moves eastwards on Saturday.

There is an increased chance of unsettled conditions, with above average precipitation and with periods where temperatures may be slightly above average also.

Through this period there is a greater than average chance of cold spells across the UK with the associated risk of wintry hazards. There is potential at times for significant snowfall.

Snow is likely to fall to low levels on the leading edge of the rain area before snow levels gradually rise for many from the west.

East Anglia and parts of Kent and Sussex look most at risk of seeing snow for longest.

1-3 cm of snow may fall fairly widely over these areas with 5-10 cm possible in places, mostly over parts of East Anglia and any higher ground.

Given recent wet weather and high river levels with rain and snow falling, then melting some flooding impacts are also possible.

What to expect

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Regions affected by the warning:

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Reading

Slough

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

The warning is in place from 3am on Saturday to 8pm.

The weather is likely to remain unsettled for the next fortnight, with "spells of rain accompanied by strong winds at times".

Although the Met Office has said global atmospheric patterns mean an event similar to the Beast from the East may occur again this year, there are no predictions of further significant snowfall in the coming weeks.

Met Office recordings showed 11cm of snow falling in Strathallan, Scotland, yesterday, while parts of Northumberland saw 10cm of the white stuff.

Albemarle in West Yorks., recorded 9cm, although the figures off record could be much higher.