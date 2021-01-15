FLOODING has caused huge problems in parts of north and mid Essex, with an urgent warning being issued to the public.

A flood warning has been issued on Friday for the River Colne from Lexden to Halstead.

Flooding in Moy Road, Colchester

Homes and businesses are said to be at risk from high water levels.

Councillor Dave Harris in School Road, Colchester

The warning is the second highest level down from a severe flood warning, where there is danger to life.

Flooding in Bulford Lane, Witham

The warning says: "This message has been issued because flooding of homes and businesses is likely over the next few hours and into this evening, Friday January 15.

"River levels are high, and continue to rise in response to the recent rainfall working its way through the system.

"Areas most at risk are Halstead, Earls Colne, Chappel, Ford Street and Lexden.

"We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages at this time."

Read more >>> Urgent flood warning issued for parts of north Essex

Flooding in Heath Road, Stanway, on Thursday

There are also further warnings in place for parts of mid Essex in Braintree and Chelmsford.

Flooding in #Rivenhall today. Yes lots of rain & surface flooding in many places, but 4 locations in Rivenhall flood every time we get significant rain & the causes are well known. I have today again raised this with #Essex County Council. 2 main issues (1/2): pic.twitter.com/W1JLWcdxfQ — James Abbott (@JamesAbbott2013) January 14, 2021

Weather is set to remain dry on Friday, but further rain is expected throughout Saturday.

The Government has warned of the dangers of flood water and is advising residents not to put themselves or others at risk.

A Flood Warning has been issued this evening for the River Colne in Essex, from Halstead to Lexden, including Wakes Colne.



Areas most at risk of flooding are Halstead, Earls Colne, Chappel, Ford Street and Lexden.



Find out more: https://t.co/MztuI4Ooz5pic.twitter.com/wTr3C1zVuh — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) January 14, 2021

For updates, click here.