PLANS are in the pipeline for a new police base in the Harwich and Dovercourt area.

Roger Hirst, Essex's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, is considering developing the Dovercourt Fire Station site to accommodate an extra base for Essex Police.

He said: “The current police estate in Harwich is no longer best suited to the way officers work today and will do in the future.

"The costs of maintaining the building is significant but more importantly it also restricts and limits the way the police can work and how they can collaborate with partners.

“As a key policing base within an operationally important part of the country we want to improve the facilities available for policing and in the New Year will be starting to look at how we can invest in the area.”

Policing has changed significantly in recent years with developments in technology increasing what officers can do remotely.

Base - Dovercourt Fire Station

Officers now work more closely with other emergency services, such as Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, and wider partners such as councils and the business and voluntary sectors than they ever have before.

Mr Hirst added: “At the moment we are considering our options however, developing a new police base, more suited to modern policing is possible and one of the options we will be considering is the opportunity to develop the Dovercourt Fire Station site to accommodate a new, additional base for Essex Police.

"This would support closer collaboration between the services, allow us to invest in a long-term opportunity and help to improve the service provided to the community.

"This would not have an impact on the Fire Station or the services and response that the Fire and Rescue Service delivers, nor would it diminish the service which Essex Police provides to communities in north Essex.”