After the last year, so many of us are looking forward to our next getaway and luckily Jet2 have released their summer 2022 holidays earlier than ever before.
After 2021 didn't get off to the best start, Jet2 and Jet2holidays saw an increase in demand and released several holiday packages for next year.
There is a choice of 38 sunny locations on sale, all from London Stansted Airport.
Over 175 flights will depart weekly during peak periods.
Take your pick from the Canaries, Turkey, Greece, Italy and more.
Full list of locations:
Turkey - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir.
Canary Islands - Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria.
Mainland Spain - Reus, Alicante and Malaga.
Balearic Islands - Palma (Majorca), Ibiza and Menorca.
Greece - Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Lesvos, Mykonos, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki or Zante.
Cyprus - Larnaca, Paphos.
Portugal - Faro (Algarve), Madeira.
Italy – Naples, Verona.
Bourgas (Bulgaria) – Balkan
Croatia – Dubrovnik, Split
Jersey – Channel Islands