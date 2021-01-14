Here are the top tips for tonight's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of My Racing:

4.20pm: The 5yo CRANTOCK BAY has had more chances than any of his rivals but he's top rated and looks the one to beat. Morlaix and Power Over Me are interesting types who may be capable of improvement and therefore could prove the biggest threats to the selection, with Shecandoo looking a tad more exposed.

4.55pm: Preference is for TREPIDATION, who showed improved form in two races last week and may well have more to offer at this level. Fact Or Fable and My Footsteps may prove the biggest threats, as they tie in closely with the selection on their last-time-out efforts.

5.30pm: A solid case can be made for IRISH TIMES, who has been back in better form since fitted with blinkers and is now bidding to maintain his unbeaten record at classified level. Little Floozie is a likely danger based on her penultimate effort, while other possible threats are Gracie's Girl and Maazel who would be joint topweights if this were a handicap.

6pm: There should be more to come from FATHER OF JAZZ, whose debut form has substance and who scored with something to spare next time. Makeen and Top Drop look the biggest dangers.

6.30pm: With River Sprite bringing recent form but struggling for consistency, a more solid option may be the lightly raced Mdina who came from off the pace to take second over C&D last time despite racing freely. Another possibility is BROTHER IN ARMS who has a poor strike-rate but shapes as if he will be suited by this step back up in trip. Mistress Nellie could also be in the mix.

Racing at Chelmsford City Racecourse

7pm: On the back of a good C&D effort six weeks ago, JOHNNY REB looks a big player, especially if this race pans out a touch better. Second choice is Old News, who looks an interesting recruit for Linda Stubbs. Strawberry Jack and Brunel Charm also figure highly in calculations.

7.30pm: A tricky race in which the vote goes to MURAT ASSET, who didn't get any luck when runner-up over 1m6f at Wolverhampton on his penultimate run and is a big player if things go his way on this step back up in trip. Essgee Nics has each-way claims for an in-form yard, while Cinzento finished one place behind the selection on Tapeta last month and could pose a serious threat on his second run after a lengthy absence. Recent breakthrough winner Cool To Be A Cat was due to run at Kempton last night but would be very interesting if taking his chance here.

8pm: Progressive filly No Nay Bella has major claims if transferring her Kempton form to this venue. Preference, however, is for ARIJ (nap) who took well to this C&D two starts ago. Dark Pine is interesting over a new trip on his debut for Dave Loughnane and Numberoneson may prove suited by this return to the Flat.

