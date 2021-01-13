GOVERNMENT ministers could make the decision to tighten lockdown restrictions within the next few days as they strive to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Downing Street is reportedly considering implementing tougher measures across England if compliance with the current restrictions fails to improve.

It is believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson could shut down outdoor markets and estate agents and ban people from moving home during the current lockdown.

A statement on the gov.uk website says: "It may become necessary to pause all home moves locally or nationally for a short period of time to manage the spread of coronavirus.

"We will let you know if this needs to happen.”

It is also rumoured the plug could be pulled on click-and-collect services and rules may be put in place prohibiting two people from meeting outside for exercise.

Extending the two-metre social distancing to three-metres could also be explored if case and death numbers continue to grow.

The news of possible changes to the current lockdown restrictions comes after NHS health chiefs warned the peak of the current wave will not come until next month.