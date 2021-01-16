A DIGITAL team which helps those in need connect with their loved ones has reminded isolated residents they will remain on hand throughout the lockdown.

The North East Essex Digital Access Team is funded and managed by Tendring Council, Colchester Council, and the North East Essex Clinical Commission Group.

The scheme has been helping vulnerable residents move online since 2018 but has proved a significant lifeline for many throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Since last March, the team has helped those confined to their homes utilise digital communication methods in order to speak with relatives and support networks.

Following the arrival of the country’s third lockdown, announced earlier this month, the Digital Access Team’s dedicated workers have now reached out once more.

They have reassured residents and their family members they will continue to provide support throughout the latest isolation period and remain on hand.

A spokesman said: “We provide a free service to help those in need to use their smart devices, in order to keep in contact with loved ones, managing health and wellbeing and more.”

For more information or to call a Digital Access Team Support Officer call 01255 686497 or 01206 282452.

Alternatively visit colchester.gov.uk/digitalaccesssupport or tendringdc.gov.uk.