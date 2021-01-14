THE devastated family of a teenage motorcyclist who was killed when his bike crashed have slammed vandals for destroying his memorial site.

Tommy Young, 17, died last July after his motorbike struck a lamppost, in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, near Parker’s Garden Company.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service had rushed to the scene but, despite their best efforts, were unable to save his life.

As the news of the Tendring Technology College student’s tragic death filtered through the village, an outpouring of grief saw hundreds of people send their condolences.

In the days that followed the accident, a section of wall not far from the crash site started to become a shrine honouring Tommy’s memory.

Everything from flowers and heart-warming messages to touching photographs and teddies were placed at the site and it quickly became an unofficial memorial.

Tommy’s sister, Danielle Young, and his friends Lilly Whittaker and Callum O’Brien have been visiting the site every Friday since the crash, to pay tribute and ensure it remains maintained.

But in recent weeks their visits have been marred by the sight of a trashed memorial.

A devastated Danielle said: “It’s disgusting, hurtful and selfish and this is the last thing my family needs.

“The people doing this I don’t think have a problem with my brother but have a problem with us paying our respects.

“We don’t go in massive groups, we don’t throw parties, and we don’t cause havoc, so I don’t see how it affects or upsets anyone.

“It instead causes upset for us that someone feels the need to trash it.”

Most recently Danielle and Lilly say the family’s fresh flowers have been dumped in a pile and ruined and someone has removed a teddy bear left from Tommy’s niece.

Trinkets and gifts left by friends over Christmas have also been taken off the memorial and discarded and a photo of Tommy has been smashed up.

Danielle added: “It is getting progressively worse and it is horrible, so we have reported this to the police because it is criminal damage.

“We have family and friends who don’t like to go there now feeling the need to go there to make sure it’s OK - it’s awful and so unfair.

“These people clearly don’t have an ounce of decency about them.”