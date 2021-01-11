People are only allowed to leave their home once a day to exercise locally during the current lockdown.

But with reports of people being fined over the weekend the public have been left confused as to how far they are allowed to travel for exercise.

Here's everything you need to know:

Who can I exercise with?

You can exercise in a public outdoor place by yourself or with:

• people you live with

• your support bubble

• Your childcare bubble where providing childcare

• or with 1 person from another household

Where can I exercise?

You should minimise time spent outside your home, but you can leave your home to exercise outside.

This should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area.

Public outdoor places include:

• parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests

• public gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them)

• the grounds of a heritage site

• playgrounds

Can I travel to exercise?

Whilst law does not specify exactly how far you are allowed to travel to exercise, fines have been handed out over the past week to those not following guidance.

Two women in Derbyshire were handed £200 fines after driving just five miles for a walk.

The guidance says that people should not travel outside their local area, which is defined as your village, town or the part of a city where you live.

However the government website states that you can travel ‘a short distance’ to exercise if necessary to access an open space.

What counts as exercise?

Exercise includes but is not limited to running, cycling, walking, and swimming. Personal training can continue one-on-one unless everyone is within the same household or support bubble.

Do children count towards the gathering limit?

Children under 5, and up to 2 carers for a person with a disability who needs continuous care, are not counted towards the gatherings limits for exercising outside.

Are there exceptions?

If you or a person in your care have a health condition that routinely requires you to leave home to maintain your health - including if that involves travel beyond your local area or exercising several times a day - then you can do so.