A POPULAR celebrity doctor said current lockdown measures are not strong enough to tackle the spread of Covid.

Dr Hilary Jones appeared on Good Morning Britain today (January 11) amid news the Government is thinking of tightening restrictions.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, he said the R rate hasn’t fallen by much in the past fortnight.

He said: “The R Rate is between 1.1 and 1.4, which means for every ten people infected, they are going to infect between ten to 14 more people.

"We ask people to self-isolate for two weeks, so after two weeks you would expect people to be clear.

"You would expect to see results after two to three weeks, but the numbers are very static.

"Hospitals are absolutely under huge pressure, and turning patients away to go to other hospitals, because they have no beds left.

"Supposing this lockdown isn't quite adequate, by doing something now, means less pressure in two weeks."

"What is essential is going to get food, to a pharmacy, and going to essential work, not everybody on the road right now is doing essential work."

He also believes all non-essential workplaces should close and more work should be focused on rule-benders.