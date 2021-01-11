VOLUNTEERS at a community charity which dishes up warm food to those in need will continue to serve the public throughout the new lockdown.
FoodCycle, based within the Baptist Church, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, provides three-course lunches every Monday to vulnerable and isolated guests.
The weekly meet-up also offers people the chance to build relationships and engage in conversation with those experiencing similar situations.
The organisation has now reassured residents living in Clacton that it will continue to offer the service despite the country being placed in a third lockdown.
A FoodCycle spokesman said: “As with other takeaway services and with our Covid-19 policies in place, we can continue to provide much-needed food to communities.
“Our number one priority will always be the safety and welfare of our guests and volunteers.
“We will continue to work with our teams and volunteers and venues to maintain our high standards and keep everyone as safe as possible.”