FOUR men have been arrested after a brawl outside a superstore where people suffered cuts.
The brawl took place outside the Sainsbury's store in White Hart Lane, Chelmsford.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man aged in his 30s had suffered a cut to his ear and was taken to hospital. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
"Three other men were also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. One of them had a cut to his leg and was also taken to hospital.
"Enquiries remain ongoing.
"The two injured men remain in hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening."
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam or mobile phone footage should call police on 101 quoting incident number 488 of 11 January.
You can also submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
