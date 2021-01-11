ESSEX popstar Olly Murs has left fans of the hit ITV show 'The Masked Singer' scratching their heads after responding to suggestions he could be behind the show's Robin costume.

The 36-year-old The Voice UK judge from Witham has been teasing fans of the show on twitter after the speculation which was sparked by a string of clues on the show.

Clues said the Robin was "fast [and] light on my feet" with references to football included.

Speculation around Murs grew due to him playing for Coggeshall Town and taking part in Soccer Aid.

The Robin's latest performance of Tones and I's 'Dance Monkey' impressed viewers.

In the two lies and one truth segment of the show, the Robin said: “My real name is out of this world. This robin’s habitat is more tropical than you think.

“I started performing by doing impressions.”

Murs's ties to the show could also be strengthened by the fact he already works on another hit ITV show, The Voice UK.

Following the most recent show, fans tweeted Murs asking about the speculation.

One fan tweeted Murs asking "Yo @ollymurs what you saying? #robin #TheMaskedSingerUK."

Olly Murs replied to the tweet by simply writing "Tweet tweet."

Speculation continued to be rife despite the chances of Murs outing himself as the Robin being low due to the show's tight lips on any of their singers identities.