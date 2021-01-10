THE Health Secretary insists all adults will be offered the coronavirus vaccine by the autumn.

Matt Hancock made the pledge after insisting the Government was on course to give the jab to nearly 13 million vulnerable and elderly people by mid-February.

When asked if the UK would be able to vaccinate everybody by the autumn, Mr Hancock told BBC's Andrew Marr: "Yes."

"Every adult will be offered a vaccine by the autumn, absolutely. I totally agree it's very, very important.

"Of course you've got to do it according to need, because someone in a care home is many, many times more likely to die if they catch coronavirus than someone like me in my 40s. But absolutely we're going to offer the vaccine to everybody.

"We've got over 350 million doses on order, they're not all here yet and we're rolling them out as fast as they get delivered.

"But we're going to have enough to offer everyone over the age of 18 one by the autumn."

Mr Hancock also refused to comment on calls for police to take tougher enforcement action during the lockdown.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has suggested a tough stance by officers could help bring Covid infection rates down across the country.

Mr Hancock added: "I don’t want to speculate because the most important message is not whether the Government will further strengthen the rules.

"The most important thing is that people stay at home and follow the rules that we have got.

"And that, in terms of the scale of the impact on the cases, that is the most important thing we can do collectively as a society.”