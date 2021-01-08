AN Essex district has seen one of the biggest rises in infection rates in the country.

Tendring has seen the fourth largest increase in coronavirus cases and rates in England throughout the last seven days.

A total of 1,733 new cases have been confirmed in the last week.

It means the infection rate in the district has risen from 508.3 cases per 100,000 people to 1,182.4.

The rate has also risen again in Colchester and now stands at 996.9 - up from 464.3 this time last week.

There have been 1,941 cases confirmed in the town in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, there were eight coronavirus-related deaths recorded at the trust running Colchester Hospital today.

It takes the total number of fatalities at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust to 613.

Across the whole of the UK there were 1,325 Covid-related deaths recorded today - the highest ever recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.