THE parents of a teenage girl who went missing and sparked a search campaign have thanked the public for helping bring their daughter home safely.

Olivia Slater, 14, left her mother’s home in Manor Road, Dovercourt, between 5am and 7am on Tuesday.

The girl, who attends the Harwich and Dovercourt High School, has gone missing on at least two separate occasions in the past.

But this time she left a worrying note in which she apologised to her parents and said she was heading to Halifax to "sort myself out".

She had also failed to take her mobile phone with her, making it impossible for her heartbroken parents to contact her and check on her welfare.

After a concerning couple of days, in which her mother Sammy Smith and father Michael Slater begged her to return home, Olivia has now been found safe and well.

For the duration of her stint away from home it is believed she was in the Clacton area and was ultimately driven home after handing herself into Clacton Police Station on Thursday evening.

Mr Slater said: "It feels fantastic and I am delighted my daughter is back home.

"I would just like to thank you and everyone who helped to get Olivia home safe."

Olivia's mother, Miss Smith is also pleased her beloved daughter is no longer missing.

She said: "I am really glad she is back home and but I am so scared that she might do it again.

"I am going to get her any help she needs and my number one priority is Olivia."