A WEATHER warning has been issue for perilous ice for England tomorrow.
The Met Office has warned that ice may lead to difficult driving conditions throughout Saturday.
The icy stretches may lead to problems on the roads, and the Met Office has advised people to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
They have also said that there could probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The Met Office has issued warnings and advice about waterproofing bikes, and spotting the signs of hypothermia.
