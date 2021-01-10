Now the UK has left the European Union many things are set to change.

After many months of debate around getting a deal agreed, we now have more clarity on how leaving the Eu will affect laws and regulations for leaving in this country.

Some of the major changes are tied to Brexit, but others, like the new copyright law are unrelated.

Here's a list of eight changes that may directly - or indirectly affect you in 2021:

1. Drivers to be banned from picking up mobile phones

Almost a third of drivers in the millennial age bracket have admitted to taking selfies while driving (Image: PA).

Currently, it is only illegal to make and receive calls and texts while behind the wheel.

But there is no law stopping drivers from taking photographers, playing games or scrolling through music.

The government has been consulting on current laws around mobile phones in cars in a bid to make it illegal in all circumstances.

Changes to this law are expected to be introduced in the Spring.

2. The new points-based immigration system

The UK's freedom of movement within the EU ended on December 31.

People from EU membership countries lose the right to live and work in Britain, and the same goes for Britons that want to do so in the EU.

Instead, in the UK a new points-based immigration system is coming into force instead, meaning applicants need to achieve 70 points to gain entry.

Non-UK workers must have secured a job that has a skill level of 'RQF3' or above (equivalent to A level), be able to speak English, and have a salary that is £25,600 or the going rate for the job, whichever is higher. If their salary is less than that but it meets the minimum threshold of £20,480, workers can rack up "tradable points" to reach 70.

3. Covid restrictions to UK travellers entering the EU

Travelling across the world is still restricted due to the pandemic and not Brits may be faced with further issues.

The EU has called on EU countries to lift travel bans imposed against the UK, but as each member is free to set its own rules on border controls it may continue with its own policies.

4. End to free mobile roaming for Brits in Europe

You may need to double-check with your phone provider before making calls whilst abroad as the guarantee of free mobile roaming for Brits visiting the EU has now ended.

Currently Three, Vodafone, EE and O2, said they had no plans to start charging their customers.

A new law has been put in place to protect you from racking up a huge bill without you knowing.

It includes:

Once you reach £45 of mobile data, you will be asked if you want to spend more.

You will be informed when they have reached 80% and 100% of their data allowance

If you are in Northern Ireland and your phone accidentally locks onto the mobile signal coming from the Republic of Ireland, your provider should take "reasonable steps" to avoid you being charged.

5. Blue passports are back

You must have at least six months left on your passport, which needs to be less than ten years old, in order to travel to most EU countries.

If you're on a holiday of under 90 days to the EU you will not need a visa to travel, but you might need it for trips longer than that and for work, study or business travel.

All new passports issued from mid-2021 will be blue - but burgundy passports will still be valid until they're replaced.

6. The European Health Insurance Card is no longer valid

EHIC cards which entitled state-provided medical treatment in EU countries in the event of illness or accident is no longer valid.

If you are one of the following, though, you are exempt, and should get a new UK-issued EHIC card from January:

receiving a UK State Pension or some other ‘exportable benefits’ and living in the EU before the end of 2020

a ‘frontier worker’ (someone who works in one state and lives in another) before the end of 2020, for as long as you continue to be a frontier worker in the host state

an EU national living in the UK before the end of 2020

a dependant of one of the above

7. Copyright law changes

After almost two decades, copyright law is changing.

In a bid to protect online creators, the changes aims to give artists, musicians and publishers a better chance of being paid when their work appears online.

Bigger platforms will now be legally responsible for the user-generated material they host in the EU and will have to obtain licences from rights-holders to show their material.

8. Trade becomes more complicated

In England, Wales and Scotland, importers and exporters will need to make customs declarations for EU goods.

VAT and customs duty will apply to all imports, and some products, including plants, live animals and some foods, will need special licences and certificates, or to be labelled in specific ways.