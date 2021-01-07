NORTH Essex residents have voiced conflicting views as to whether the nation's frontline workers should be rewarded following the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline workers have been pushed to their limits over the past year trying to carry out their jobs to their best ability in unprecedented circumstances caused by Covid-19.

Coronavirus cases may be rising in north Essex, but there is hope on the horizon with the opening of vaccination centres in the area.

When the pandemic is finally behind us Abi Goodwin, from Harwich, believes all frontline workers should be given a pay rise for their efforts.

"I hate my job cleaning a hospital but I need a job to pay the bills," she added.

"I am risking my family's life and mine."

However, Georgie Martin, who is also from Harwich, said: "A pay rise is all well and good but it would be lost in increased taxes don't forget.

"Rewards should be things like free parking for the NHS, a tax relief for all key workers as plenty of people are still out there working, keeping the world going round.

"They should not be penalised when it comes to the Government wanting the furlough and grant money repaid from everyone's wages in tax."

Richard Dale, from Clacton, said the question of whether or not frontline workers should be rewarded after the pandemic did not sit right with him.

He said: “I respect our police and ambulance workers, and our nurses, doctors, and other frontline staff and I am not taking anything away from them.

“But when you have war veterans, who have served in Falklands, Northern Ireland, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries I find the question disturbing.

“These heroes are forgotten about and it is almost as if we treat some of our veterans like disposable objects.

“People used to respect our armed forces, but now they ridicule and judge them for living on the streets, because they have not been supported.”

Jus Caroll, 49, from Colchester, believes frontline NHS workers should be given pay rise, but not necessarily because of their efforts throughout the pandemic.

He said: “As tough as it currently is, it is a job people choose to do. However, Governments have systemically underfunded the NHS staff for decades.

“They should have a fair salary and that should be looked into.

“But giving out ‘extras’ is just singling out one area of work which has had to continue throughout the pandemic. Workers in other sectors are just as worthy.”

Paul Morris also questioned why anyone should be rewarded or recognised for doing what he considers to be the roles they signed up for.

“No [frontline workers should not be rewarded], not for doing what they get paid to do,” he said.

“Where would be the cut off? There are too many key workers to cover. Plus, what about the private sector key workers? What reward would they have?”