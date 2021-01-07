HEALTH bosses have revealed where coronavirus vaccines are being delivered in north Essex.

Constable Country Medical Centre, in East Bergholt, is the latest place in the area to be confirmed as one of the vaccination sites.

The Fryatt Hospital, in Dovercourt, will also be running as a vaccine centre from as soon as next week.

Other vaccine centres in north Essex, which are already running, include St Helena Tendring Centre, in Clacton, and Colchester Hospital.

Lisa Nobes, director of nursing at the Suffolk and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are aligned with the government’s ambition to vaccinate as many people from those high priority groups as possible over the coming weeks.

“These vaccination centres are in addition to the work already underway to vaccinate care home residents and staff.

“This is a big effort collectively and the system is trying to manage this in the safest possible way.”

Who will get the vaccine first?

People will be vaccinated according to the current priority schedule which includes health and care staff, and elderly vulnerable people aged 80 or over.

When is Colchester Hospital giving vaccines?

It is operating from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

I'm over 80 and have not been contacted yet, what do I do?

The NHS will contact you when it’s your turn to have the vaccine.

People are asked to act on their invite when they receive it and they must attend their appointments when they are arranged.

How is the vaccine administered?

The Covid-19 vaccine is given as an injection into your upper arm - and it is given in two separate doses.

The latest evidence suggests the first dose of the vaccine provides protection for most people for up to three months.

The second dose was previously given 21 days after having the first dose, but has now changed to 12 weeks.