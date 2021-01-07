A CARE home has appointed a new manager boasting more than 30 years of experience.

Joanne Rix, who has spent majority of her life working in nursing and care sector, will lead the team at Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington.

Her new position will see her take responsibility for the day-to-day running of the care home, which accommodates up to 64 elderly residents.

The qualified nurse, who has managed care homes in the past, has previous experience in supporting adults with learning disabilities to working in mental health.

Joanne said: “I am delighted to be leading the team at Silversprings and continuing to ensure we provide the highest standard of care for residents.

“I love knowing that the work we do supports residents to lead active and fulfilling lives - I’m thrilled to be working with a company whose visions align with my own.

“The older generation has fantastic stories to tell, and plenty of wisdom to share.

“It’s wonderful to be part on a caring environment that nurtures and encourages older people to try new hobbies, keep up life-long passions and enjoy each day to the full.”

Bernard Mawoyo, regional director at Care UK, which runs Silversprings, is delighted to have Joanne at the helm of the home’s operations.

He said: “With the wealth of experience Joanne has under her belt, I knew she would be the perfect fit for Silversprings.

“Her caring, approachable and open-minded nature extends not only to the team, but to residents and their relatives.

“I am in no doubt that she will continue to do a fantastic job and build upon our reputation for high quality, person-centred care.”