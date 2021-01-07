A DEVASTATED family are appealing for help in finding a 37-year-old father who has been missing for almost six weeks.

Ex-Royal Marine John Dick was last seen in his hometown of Bury St Edmunds on November 30 at about 6.30pm.

It is understood he used his bank card and got a train ticket to Harwich that day, and the last confirmed sighting of John was of him getting off the train in Dovercourt.

Where the dad-of-two has gone since then remains unknown.

His wife Lorna said: "John is a great guy, he loves his family and would do anything for anyone.

"This is totally out of character and we just don’t know where he could be."

She said there have been no confirmed sightings of her husband since November 30.

Amy Hooper, John's sister, said in a statement her brother was likely to have been on Facebook on December 4 for several hours in the evening.

"He has no car and little cash on him, so I feel sure that someone, somewhere, has been in contact with him," she added.

"John doesn’t suffer with PTSD and there have been no indications that John would just leave, particularly when he thought his young family and wife still in the Norfolk area at the time of his disappearance.

"If you’ve seen John, or have been in contact with him, have helped him out or you are with him, please let the police or one of our family know.

"There are two gorgeous children that had to face Christmas without their dad this year, and even if John doesn’t want to face coming back right now, just to know he’s okay would be huge for us."

John is described as white, having short cropped grey straight hair, short dark brown stubble, slightly greying.

He is 6ft tall, has a tattoo of a tribal full sleeve on one arm, and the other arm has a full sleeve royal marines’ emblem.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call Suffolk Police on 101.